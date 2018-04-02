Ujjain: Results of state-level painting competition announced

Ujjain: Results of 29th state-level painting competition organised by Lokmanya Tilak Sanskritik Nyas in memory of Padmshri Dr Vishnu Shridhar Vakankar were announced on Sunday. An exhibition of winning paintings will also be held from Monday to Wednesday.

Exhibition convener Ashok Kadel said that theme of the painting competition was ‘Gram Vikas’ and the competition was judged by Dr Arpana Anil of Bhopal and Prakash Panwar of Dewas. Painting of Sapna Soni of Indore was selected for first prize of Rs 7000. It was titled ‘Vikas Har Taraf’.

The painting of Chhaya Maramat was selected for second prize of Rs 5000 and titled ‘Gramin Vikas’. Two consolation prizes of Rs 2000 each went to ‘Vikas ki Udaan’ painting by Neetu Jain of Indore and ‘Zameeni Gram Vikas’ painting by Eknath Chaudhary. Manav Sanket Academy also selected two paintings ‘Gram Vikas’ by Muskan Soni and ‘Udaan’ by Sonali Tonk for consolation prize of Rs 1001 each.

An exhibition of these paintings will be inaugurated by Lokmanya Tilak Shikshan Samiti president Kishore Khandelwal, vice president Umesh Pendharkar and secretary Bharat Vyas at Shahid Rajabhau Mahakal auditorim on school campus on Monday at 4 pm. The prize distribution ceremony will be held on Wednesday at 5 pm.