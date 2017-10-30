Ujjain: Residents stage chakka jam to protest electrocution of labourer

Ujjain: Angered over electrocution incident, dozens of residents resorted to chakkajam at Shankarpur on Maksi Road, here on Sunday morning.

According to information, labourer Lekhraj Malviya (55), resident of Shivam Nagar, was electrocuted after he came in contact with an open high voltage live wire while white washing his house. He was rushed to a hospital in the city in critical condition and later, referred to Indore for further treatment.

Anguished over the incident, local residents staged chakkajam to protest the apathy of MPEB officials. Area corporator Atmaram Malviya said that high voltage electric wires are swinging open near their houses and they have already made complaints to the MPEB, but to no avail. However, Chimanganj Mandi police and MPEB officials pacified the protestors, who on their assurance to address the problem, lifted their roadblock.