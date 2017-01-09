Ujjain: Reservation in promotion, employees body gears up to challenge govt’s move

Ujjain: In a bid to take the fight against state government’s move to give reservation in promotion to the conclusive end in the court of law, SAPAKS (an organisation comprising government officers and employees of general, other backward class and minority classes) has formed its district body with unanimity.

A release of SAPAKS stated on Sunday that PWD executive engineer Rajendra Joshi was made president while women and child development department programme officer Rajnish Sinha was made secretary. Arvind Singh Chandel, JK Jain, Mukesh Trivedi, Rajeev Pandya and SPP Sharma were made vice presidents. KC Patidar was made joint secretary while Dharmendra Verma as treasurer and RK Andhare as co-treasurer. Deepak Ratnavat, Mukul Jain, Sanjay Goyal and HK Jain were made nodal officers.

Further, Shobha Khanna was appointed as chief spokesperson of the SAPAKS whereas Amitoj Bhargava was made media in-charge, Swaminath Pandey, Prabodh Pandya and Sanjay Lalwani as co-media-in-charge.

Sanjay Chorishiya and Sanjay Asthana were made office manager. 21 persons were made executive committee members. During the first meeting, it was decided that membership drive will be conducted in January and memoranda will be handed over to the peoples’ representatives with regard to demands of SAPAKS.