Ujjain: Research scholar threatens self-immolation at convocation

Ujjain: Leveling serious allegations against Vikram University (VU) administration, research scholar Surendra Kumar on Sunday threatened self-immolation during Convocation scheduled on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters at Press Club on Sunday, Surendra Kumar claimed that even after a year, the varsity was yet to declare results of PhD and MPhil course work exam. Kumar had completed his PhD in Library and Information Science in 2015 and wrote the exam for course work in March 2016 along with 24 other students. All these students are waiting for the result.

He said that students have repeatedly lodged complaints with the confidential department. The officials initially claimed that records of the exam had gone missing, he claimed and added that later they changed track and said that result has not be compiled as they were still waiting for viva exam marks.

Stating that contradictory statements of the officials have raised a question mark over the competence of the varsity, Kumar warned that if results were not declared in next two days then the varsity will be responsible for any action taken by him.

Action demanded on ‘TL’ letter of additional secy

Former senator of VU, Rajendra Kumar Baghela, has demanded the vice chancellor to take action on the time limit (TL) letter sent by the additional secretary, higher education with regard to unauthorised Ph Ds conducted by the School of Studies in Continuing Education. According to him, he had made a complaint in this regard to higher authorities, who on July 2, 2016 sent a letter to the Registrar, VU to take necessary action and send a report by July 8, 2016. Baghela complained that the VU administration hided the said TL letter and thus, instrumental in shielding the ‘alleged’ persons. The complainant said that three employees of the School of Studies in Continuing Education had supervised Ph D students under ‘education’ faculty despite a fact that all of them had passed the post-graduation classes in economics and they are not entitled to conduct Ph D research in education faculty.