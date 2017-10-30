Ujjain: ‘Reluctance of religious heads on education leaving Muslims backward’, says Shamsher Khan Pathan

Ujjain: “It is unfortunate that even religious heads do not emphasise on education, which can take Muslim society towards the path of new development. Everybody talks at length about things which have relevance before birth and after death, but none of them are bothered about teaching them a way of life. All these good things could have been done through the medium of education only,” said former commissioner of police, Mumbai, Shamsher Khan Pathan.

He was delivering the keynote address on ‘Reasons and Solutions of Backwardness of Muslims’ on the fifth day of week-long 15th Padma Bhushan Dr Shivmangal Singh Suman memorial goodwill lecture series on Bharatiya Gyanpeeth premises, here on Sunday.

Maharishi Sandipani Ved Vidya Pratishthan secretary Prof VV Jaddipal underlined the need of studying Vedas for individual development. Veteran freedom fighter Premnarayan Nagar and host KMS Kulshreshtha also expressed their views. Jyotsana Shakya conducted the programme.