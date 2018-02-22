Ujjain: Religious preachers, saints recommend hosting of ‘Ardhkumbh’ in city

Ujjain: A delegation of Geetashridhar Dharmik, Sanskritik and Samajik Seva Sansthan, handed over a memorandum to the chairman of the Simhastha fair authority, Diwakar Natu on Monday recommending the hosting of ‘Ardhkumbh’ in Ujjain. Religious preachers, saints and scholars, they said, had already recommended holding it in the city, on the lines of Nasik, Haridwar and Allahabad.

Natu assured the delegation that the matter would be conveyed to the State Government. Secretary of the ogranisation, Geetashridhar Rupesh Kabara said hosting the ‘Ardhakumbh’ would help the Simhastha Fair authority and Kendriya Simhastha Samiti to make necessary preparations for hosting Simhastha-2028. Kabara further stated that the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Narendragiri Maharaj, had also supported the proposal of hosting the ‘Ardhkumbh in the city’. Ajay Vyas, Santosh Jain, Shrikant Khatri and their supporters were present while the memorandum was being handed over.