Ujjain: Rapatrolia to be held on Rangpanchami

Ujjain: Swarnim Bharat Manch (SBM) will organise colourful programme ‘Rapatrolia’ at Chhatrichowk Gopal Mandir area on Tuesday at 9 am. Abhay Narvaria, SBM youth unit president, said that this year too, the programme will enthral the youths of the city.

The programme will display shades of traditional Holi of Malwa which will be played with music. All the arrangements will be made by SBM volunteers Maunu Pathak and Jackie Thakur. Preparations have been made to play Holi with natural flowers and tomatoes he added.

The SBM has started celebrating Holi festival at Gopal Mandir from last year. Several well-known personalities of the city will participate in the Rapat Rolia, SBM spokesman said.