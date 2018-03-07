Ujjain: ‘Rangostav’ at Baba Gumandev Hanuman temple

Ujjain: ‘Rangotsav’ was organised by Baba Gumandev Hanuman Jan Kalyan Samiti at Baba Gumandev Hanuman Temple on Siddha Balaji Dham, Pipalinaka Road with great enthusiasm.

Convenor and committee president Pt Chandan Guru informed that the programme began with devotees applying ‘gulaal’ on each other and a ‘Maha arti’. Pure herbal ‘gulaal’ and ‘tesu’ flowers were used in the event. Baba Gumandev Hanuman was decorated with ‘Palash’ flowers.

Pt Shyamnarayan Vyas, MLA Dr Mohan Yadav, Ravindra Trivedi, Pt Bharat Pandya, Shailendra Vyas, Dinesh Rawal, Pt Ram Shukla, Pt Kamal Shukla, Pt Yash Bhatt, Pt Rohit Bhatt, Dr Mahendra Pandya, Abhishek Gupta, Pramod Joshi, Pt Prafull Sharma, Bhawna Sharma, Sameeksha Sharma, Jaya Vyas, Chanchal Shukla and Aarti Thakkar were present during the ‘Maha arti’. After the festivities, ‘shahi thandai’ was distributed among the people present.