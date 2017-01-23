Ujjain: Ramghat earns ‘no vehicle zone’

Ujjain: Ujjain municipal corporation declared Ramghat as ‘no vehicle zone’ on Sunday. Now, only pedestrians can reach Ramghat and all the roads approaching Ramghat have been closed for vehicles.

Municipal commissioner, Ashish Singh reached early in the morning to take the stock of the preparation in this regard, and instructed the staff to maintain the hardearned status strictly.

According to information vehicle parking zone will be decided soon by the corporation. For the purpose of parking, plots available near Harsiddhi Temple, Dani Gate and Kartik Mela area can be utilised by municipal corporation, sources said.