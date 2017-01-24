Ujjain: ‘Ramcharit Manas’katha by Rajput community

Ujjain: A narration of ‘Ramcharit Manas’ is being organised by the Rajput Adhyatmik Madal on the premises of social justice department. During the event Mahamandleshwar Sadhwi Hemanand Saraswati addressed the audience and talked about the depth of epics. Ramcharit Manas influence us towards the attainment of righteousness and correctness of behaviour, she said. She also said that it gives her immense joy to see the efforts of Rajput community on different social issues. After the recitation of katha, a yagya ceremony was organised. Manorama Bhadouriya, Jyoti Tomar, Usha Singh, Meena Chouhan, Laxmi Solanki and others felicitated Sadhwi Hemananda with garlands. Many senior members of the Rajput community were present at the event. Winners of the rangoli and bhajan competition were given awards by the organisation. Rajesh Singh Kushwah conducted the programme.