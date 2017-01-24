Ujjain: A narration of ‘Ramcharit Manas’ is being organised by the Rajput Adhyatmik Madal on the premises of social justice department. During the event Mahamandleshwar Sadhwi Hemanand Saraswati addressed the audience and talked about the depth of epics. Ramcharit Manas influence us towards the attainment of righteousness and correctness of behaviour, she said. She also said that it gives her immense joy to see the efforts of Rajput community on different social issues. After the recitation of katha, a yagya ceremony was organised. Manorama Bhadouriya, Jyoti Tomar, Usha Singh, Meena Chouhan, Laxmi Solanki and others felicitated Sadhwi Hemananda with garlands. Many senior members of the Rajput community were present at the event. Winners of the rangoli and bhajan competition were given awards by the organisation. Rajesh Singh Kushwah conducted the programme.
Ujjain: ‘Ramcharit Manas’katha by Rajput community
Tagged with: being organised Narration Rajput Adhyatmik Madal Ramcharit Manas social justice department
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Trump’s ‘America first’ could work against India
If there is one message from President Donald Trump’s inauguration address from Capitol Hill on Friday, it is that the…
The seductive inward turn of protectionism
In many ways, Trump’s election itself is validation of the instinct of protectionism spreading across the world. It won’t do…
Let us laud RSS for clarity on quota
The reservation issue would continue to haunt the BJP and the RSS all throughout the UP poll campaign and in…
Mere Assembly draft will not heal wounds
The unanimous resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly calling for the return of Kashmiri Pandits who had fled…
Raise tax exemption limit for small businesses
The small industries have been suffering since 2016. The credit given by the banking sector to micro and small industries…