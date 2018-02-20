Ujjain: ‘Ram rajya rath yatra’ to reach city today

Ujjain: The ‘Ram rajya rath yatra’ organised by Ramdas mission universal society will reach the city today. Idols of Ram-Janki and Lord Hanuman have been displayed in the chariot along with the replicas of ‘Ram Paduka’ from Nandigram, ‘Sitachooramani’ from Sri Lanka, a flag from Rameshwaram and the ‘Akhand Jyoti’ from Mookambika Devi temple in Karnataka. The ‘yatra’ will come from Dewas and will reach Shahid Park at 4 pm where it will be welcomed and the saints felicitated by Bajrang Dal and VHP.

According to VHP and Bajrang Dal district president Ashok Jain, the ‘yatra’ began from Ayodhaya on February 13 on Mahashivratri and will reach Rameshwaram on March 25 on Ram Navmi. The main aim of the ‘yatra’ is to re-establish ‘Ram rajya’, inclusion of Ramayan in school curriculums, construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhaya, declaring Thursday as the weekly holiday instead of Sunday and declaration of Vishwa Hindu Day.

The ‘yatra’ is being held in the presence of Krishnanad Saraswati and under the leadership of Paragbuva Ramdasi and Shakti Shantanand. From Shahid Park, the yatra will go to Chamunda Mata, Dewas Gate, Malipura, Daulat Ganj, Naisadak, Sarafa, Gopal Mandir, Patni Bazar, Hariphatak over bridge and conclude at Hotel Mittal Avenue. On the conclusion of ‘yatra,’ a religious meet will be held. VHP regional minister Nandkishor Upadhyay will address the meet. The saints and the chariot will stay at Swami Narayan Ashram in Triveni, during the night.