Ujjain: Rajendra Kothari’s body donated to medical college

Ujjain: All the teaching and non-teaching staff along with students of all three branches of Kalidas Montessori School observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to Rajendra Kothari, who died on Tuesday morning.

Kothari was secretary of Kalidas Montessori School and a functionary of prominent organisations like Cotton Merchants’ Educational and Charitable Trust, Madhav Gaushala, Cotton Merchants’ Association, Central India Chamber of Commerce, Railway Advisory Committee and Maheshwari Samaj. As per his will, Kothari’s body was donated to RD Gardi Medical College.

A tribute meeting was held in which social workers including Manaklal Giriya, Anand Bangur, Dr Rajendra Jain, Yeshwant Jain, Pawan Kumar Agrawal, Prakash Harbhajanka, Virendra Laddha, Sanjay Mehta, Sanjeev Ameen, Vijay Tiwari, Lalit Shrimal, JP Agrawal and Bajranglal Harbhajanka remembered Kothari’s contributions and described his departure as shocking and a great loss.