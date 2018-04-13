Ujjain: Rainfall brings relief from heat in city

Ujjain: A downpour accompanied by thunderstorm and gusty winds lashed the city on Thursday. The afternoon rains brought a huge relief to residents, who were reeling under the heat. The impact of rain was visible as a significant dip in the mercury was noticed.

The maximum temperature decreased from 38.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 36.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The minimum temperature also decreased by 3 degrees Celsius and was recorded as 20.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night.

According to Jiwajiganj observatory in-charge, Deepak Gupta, humidity oscillated between 52 and 49. Winds blew at a speed of 6 kmph and 0.4 mm of rain was recorded. Similar weather is expected to continue till Saturday. The rain started around 3 pm and continued for about half an hour. The sudden turnaround in weather caught many people off guard and they were seen running for cover. Sun shone bright after the rain stopped. In many areas, a power outage was also reported.

There was also a hailstorm in some parts of the State like Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri and Tikamgarh. The change in weather has been attributed to cyclonic circulations above eastern states and a trough coming from the western states of Gujarat and Maharastra. The sudden change in weather has also increased the problems of farmers. According to reports, tonnes of wheat kept in Nagda Krishi Upaj Mandi got wet. In other regions, worried farmers were reluctant in taking out their crops due to uncertain weather conditions.