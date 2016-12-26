Ujjain: Railway chief engineer conducts inspection from Sanawad to Khandwa

Sanawad: In view of the gauge conversion between Sanawad and Khandwa, railway’s chief engineer KK Gupta conducted an inspection on trolley from Sanawad to Khandwa here on Saturday.

During the inspection, Gupta closely observed all the bridges, culverts, railway crossings, signal system and other safety and technical issues. While talking to the media, Gupta informed that from January 1, 2017 the railway track between Sanawad and Khandwa would be closed for gauge conversion. He conducted the inspection for over six hours and held discussions with all the gatemen on the track.

Engineer DC Khandelwal, AIEW RK Agrawal etc were present during the inspection. Sanawad station master Akhilesh Yadav was also present. After conducting the inspection the chief engineer left for Ratlam by road.