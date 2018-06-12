Ujjain: Public health workers launch serial hunger strike

Ujjain: The ‘Janswasthy Rakshak’ (public health workers) of Madhya Pradesh launched an indefinite serial hunger strike from Monday, in support of their one point demand. A number of them sat on a hunger strike near Chamundamata Chauraha.

MP Janswasthy Rakshak Sangathan state president, Bherulal Prajapati said after spending crores of rupees, the Government had trained over 52, 000 public health workers to strengthen health services in rural areas. After the training, the public health workers were to be merged in the health department, which had not been done to date.

On the other hand, the Government had confirmed the services of education and panchayat workers, who were recruited on the pattern of janswasthy rakshak. The Sangathan had been drawing the attention of the Government towards this since the year 2003, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, the local workers of Aam Aadmi Party under the leadership of Lok Sabha in-charge Ashutosh Mehar, visited the agitation site and extended full support.