Ujjain: Pt Vyas gets Tripathi memorial award for 2017

Ujjain: Prominent scholars were distributed special awards in memory of legendary litterateur Dr Rammurti Tripathi during a function held here on Thursday. Veteran litterateur Mohan Gupt presented the award for the year 2017 to Ravishankar Vyas (Raipur) in the presence of Kashi Vidyapeeth head Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Ramnaresharya.

Addressing the programme, Swami Ramnaresharya said the tradition of late Tripathi would continue forever as he was a genuine professor and enlightened the name of Hindi and Ujjain across the globe. Gupt said Tripathi was a tall personality and his writings and creations reflected integrated traditions of poetry.

Those who expressed views on the occasion included Narmada Prasad Tripathi, Jadish Chandra Sharma, Geeta Nayak, Premlata Chutail, Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit, Balkrishna Sharma Radhe Shyam Sharma and Mahesh Chandra Joshi. The guests were welcomed by Amitabh Tripathi, Padmanabh Tripathi and Vibha Dubey. Santosh Pandya conducted the proceedings.