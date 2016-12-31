Ujjain: Protests against manhandling of elderly man by UMC workers

Ujjain: The inhuman incident with an aged person for open defecation was on Friday widely condemned in the city by many political parties and organisation.

In this regard, Madhav Nagar Block Congress Committee handed over a memorandum under the leadership of Ajeet Singh Thakur to the SP and ASP demanding legal action against those guilty. According to Suresh Vasnik, on this occasion Mahesh Parmar, Bharat Porwal, Noori Khan, Hemant Singh Chauhan, Sheru Bhai, Atmaram Malviya, Manish Gome, Mahohar Chavand, Rakesh Singh, Shobha Shrivastava and many supporters were present.

Later, they also sat on a dharna while tying black strips on their mouth in front of UMC headquarters. Late in the evening, they sat on dharna outside the Mahakal police station demanding registration of offence against the guilty.

Aam Adami Party also opposed the actions taken by sanitary workers against the sick elderly man for open defecation. Party’s city unit head Shailendra Singh Rupawat condemned the act of sanitary workers’ video shooting and uploading the video on social media. He said first the government should provide public toilets in adequate numbers, and then think of punishment and penalty. Irresponsible officials of Ujjain Municipal Corporation must be punished, he added.

Three employees suspended

Taking the matter seriously, municipal commissioner Ashish Singh on Friday evening suspended three employees of the corporation involved in the matter of video shooting and uploading the video of the incident. Under ‘Roko-Toko’ drive, the employees of the corporation namely Mukesh Sarwan, Lucky and Rahul allegedly manhandled the person for open defecation. The investigation committee found all three guilty in this matter and on the recommendation of the committee commissioner Singh suspended all the three employees immediately. He also instructed the employees to treat people with decency and make them understand the importance of cleanliness politely.