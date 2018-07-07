Ujjain: Proposal submitted for opening of upmandi in Narvar

Ujjain: A proposal for opening of an upmandi in Narvar has been submitted to the collector. Village Narvar comes under Ujjain district mandi and it also has agriculture businessman in large numbers. A meeting was organised in the presence of mandi president Bahadur Singh Bormundla in which members raised the demand of opening of upmandi in Narvar.

Demands like legal sanctioned wages according to weight for loaders, cleanliness in mandi premises, annual programme layout, time limit for submission of contract money for canteen vis-a-vis cancellation procedure, staff for e-mandi, five data entry operators for effective working and several other demands were raised in the meeting.

Mandi vice president Sheru Patel, Vikram Singh Patel, Raghunandan Patidar, Kanhaiya Lal Meena, Chandrakala Malviya and other members were present. Mandi secretary Rajesh Goyal conducted the programme.