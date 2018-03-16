Ujjain: Programme on women empowerment held as part of Vikramotsav

Ujjain: A seminar on ‘Women Empowerment’ was organized at Government Girls Degree College (GDC) on the fourth day of Vikramotsav. The programme began with a lamp lighting ceremony by the guests. The chief guest Dr Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit thanked the organising committee for bringing the ideology of Vikramaditya to the people. He said women were powerful and capable of everything.

The special invitee was corporator Kalawati Yadav who stated that a woman is the axis around which a house runs but she still neglected herself. She further said that education, health and social security of a woman are very important. Women can easily prove their worth if they get favorable conditions and are determined, she added.

Guest speaker Dr Jaya Mishra said that women were like Lord Hanuman who needed to be reminded of their powers. She said that women empowerment should begin with female fetus empowerment. Guest speaker Dr Shashi Joshi said that nature cannot be understood without women. She also recited poems on how women have forgotten their powers while playing the role of a daughter, sister, wife or mother.

Principal Dr Ulka Yadav presided over the programme and gave a welcome speech. College student union president Vinti Jain and research scholar Neeta Jadhav also addressed the seminar. Dr Neeta Tapan conducted the programme and Dr Uma Vajpayi proposed the vote of thanks.