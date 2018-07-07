Ujjain: Professors continue agitation, stage dharna

Ujjain: Under the aegis of state government college professors association for implementing UGC salary scale, professors staged ‘dharna’ at Government girls’ postgraduate college located at Dussehra Maidan on Friday.

Association divisional president Dr BS Makkad and secretary Dr Dilip Soni informed that the government had not implemented seventh UGC pay scale as yet. The professors will boycott the admission works, Makkad said.

On this occasion DR BN Akhand, Dr Prakash Jain, Dr Minkshi Nagar, Dr Madhubala Agrawal, principal Dr Ulka Yadav, librarian Leena Shah, sports officder Kourav and many professors were present.