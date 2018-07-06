Ujjain: Professors begin agitation for salary revision

Ujjain: Under the aegis of Provincial Government College Professors’ Association, professors of the higher education department began their agitation on Thursday for implementation of the 7th UGC pay scales. On the first day, college and university professors staged agitation at Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College.

Divisional president of the association Dr BS Makkad and secretary Dr Dilip Soni said that the 7th UGC pay-scale had not been given to professors working in different colleges. Assistant professors, librarians and sports teachers too joined the agitation.

In the first phase of movement (July 5 to July 11), symbolic ‘dharna’ will be staged from 4 to 5 pm every day. Professors will boycott admission work and admissions will not be made done during the holidays. Dr Soni, Dr Mangal, Dr Manmeet Kakkar, Dr Pare, Dr Chaturvedi, Dr Gehlot, Dr Khanuja, Dr R Bhardwaj, Dr Manchadiya, Dr Sharma, Dr Dixit, Dr Kavita Jain, Dr Subha Shrivastav were present.

Spokesperson of the association said during the second phase of agitation which will start from July 12 to July 20, the admission work would be boycotted from 3 pm to 5pm and in the third phase all teachers would go on mass leave on July 23 and will stage protest rally in Bhopal.