Ujjain: Prize Distribution programme held at ‘LOTI’

Ujjain: A programme of prize distribution of Lokmanya Tilak Vidya Vihar Higher Secondary School (LOTI) was organised on Friday on the premises of the school at Shaeed Rajabhau Mahakal hall.

MLA Mohan Yadav was chief guest of the programme presided over by secretary of Lokmanya Tilak Education Society Bharat Vyas. Goddess Saraswati was worshipped by the guests. Principal Ashok Kadel introduced the guests and welcomed them with bouquets. Yadav congratulated the winner students in various competitions and described the importance of the city.

Executive officer of the society Girish Bhalerao said successful small steps would lead to a successful life but awareness and discipline were very necessary. Bharat Vyas in his presidential address said examinations were very close and every student should work hard with full concentration. On this occasion many cultural programmes were organised by the students. The programme was conducted by Neha Rathore with Amey Dakwale and convener of the programme Jyotsana Meena expressed gratitude.