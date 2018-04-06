Ujjain: Prize distribution ceremony of state level painting competition

Ujjain: The prize distribution ceremony of the 29 th State level painting competition organised by Lokmanya Tilak Sanskritik Nyas in the memory of Padmshri Dr Vishnu Shridhar Vakankar, was held on Wednesday at Shahid Rajabhau Mahakal auditorim in the school campus.

The chief guest of the ceremony was educationist and senior painter Kailashchandra Sharma of Pune. Lokmanya Tilak Shikshan Samiti secretary, Bharat Vyas and executive officer, Girish Bhalerao presided over the programme. Shubha Marathe gave the welcome speech and outline of the programme.

The first prize of Rs 7000 was given to Sapna Soni of Indore for her painting titled ‘vikas har taraf’. The second prize of Rs 5000 was given to Chhaya Maramat for her painting titled ‘gramin vikas’. Two consolation prizes of Rs 2000 each were given to Neetu Jain of Indore for her painting ‘vikas ki udaan’ and to Eknath Chaudhary for his painting ‘zameeni gram vikas’. Dinesh Sharma of Manav Sanket Academy also gave a consolation prize of Rs 1001 to two paintings ‘gram vikas’ by Muskan Soni and ‘udaan’ by Sonali Tonk on behalf of the academy.

The prizes of the school level painting competition organesed in Vakankar’s memory were also given. In first category, a first prize of Rs 1000 was given to Anik Gupta and second prize of Rs 500 was given to Kanishth Rathore. In second category, first prize of Rs 1000 was given to Arpita Panchal and second prize of Rs 500 was given to Prerna Rathore. In third category, first prize of Rs 1000 was given to Neha Tiwari and second prize of Rs 500 was given to Richa Mishra.

The chief guest explained the rich artistic background of Madhya Pradesh with the help of a projector. He said that Dr Vakankar had showed the world paintings drawn on stones at Bheembaithika by ancient people. Bharat Vyas said that an artist could reach heights with his art, but should always remain grounded to his culture. Girish Bhalerao proposed the vote of thanks.