Ujjain: Priya Tiwari represents India in International Miss Universe contest in Bangkok

Ujjain: City’s beauty pageant Priya Tiwari, who won Miss Universe Supermodel 2018 title in Delhi, has brought laurels to the Mahakal City. She will soon represent India in beauty competition organised in Bangkok, Thailand. 78 beauties will be included in the contest. Priya has made an entry into Bollywood from the world of television and she will be seen on the big screen soon.

Priya’s father late Purushottam Tiwari owned a paan shop on Dewasgate and was known as Kachru Bhaiya Paanwale. In a press conference on Thursday, Priya said that she is proud of being daughter of paanwala. He was the real source of inspiration, she said reminiscing about her father. Priya won last year’s Miss Bharat Earth competition in Shimla, Miss Central India and Miss MP 2017. She was selected for Miss Glory of the Universe, but due to the death of her father, she could not participate in the competition.

This year’s Miss Universe Super Model competition was organised by Aman Gandhi Productions House in New Delhi on poverty and hunger-related issues. Social activist Shyam Gambhir, Mahesh Yadav and producer Anis-ur-Rahaman were present. In the last round of the competition, the participants were asked about way to eliminate poverty and hunger.

Priya’s answer that education could help eradicate both helped her bag the title. Priya further said that unemployment can be eradicated by education. It can also solve poverty and hunger. Priya was crowned Miss Universe Super Model 2018 by Miss Hamilia and Miss Galli of North Dolma Sherpa. At end of the year, the contest will be organised in Bangkok or Thailand. In this, Priya will represent India.