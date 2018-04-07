Ujjain: Preparations for Panchkroshi yatra in full swing

Ujjain: Ahead of the Panchkroshi yatra, collector Sanket Bhondve and other admistrative officers undertook a 118 km long bus journey on the ‘yatra’ route and inspected Panchkroshi Marg, on Friday. At the encampments, the collector instructed officials concerned to make comprehensive arrangements like adequate lighting, sanitation, bathrooms and toilet, tents and drinking water, for the comfort of travelers throughout the route. Keeping summer season in mind, the collector also asked officials to make arrangements of medicines for insect bites and heat stroke.

The officers began their inspection from Nagchandreshwar temple in Patni Bazaar and then inspected encampments at Undasa, Pingleswar, Karohan, Nalwa, Ambodiya and Kaliadeh Palace. During the inspection at Undasa encampment, the collector instructed the home guards commandant to make arrangements for a guard and boat at Undasa pond. He further said sign boards should be installed at encampment sites. At Karohan encampment, the collector directed zilla panchayat CEO Sandeep GR, to appoint a nodal officer at each encampment site.

The CMHO was instructed to arrange adequate quantities of medicines at halt sites and provide a mobile medical vehicle throughout the travel route. After being prompted by the sarpanch of Karohan village, the collector instructed the Public Works Department officer to fill potholes on the side of roads before commencement of the journey.

Public Health Engineering Department was entrusted with the responsibility of drinking water arrangements. The officers of the Dairy Union were instructed to install cold water tankers at each stop. To protect passengers from heat stroke, the collector instructed that adequate quantity of tents should be installed for shade at halt sites. He also instructed the zilla

Panchayat CEO to issue duty orders to officials and employees two days before the journey commenced. During the inspection, zilla Panchayat CEO Sandeep GR, Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Dr Vijay Kumar J, ADM GS Dabur, sub-divisional officer Ujjain Kshitij Sharma, Ghatia SDM SR Solanki and other officials were present.