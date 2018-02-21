Ujjain: Pregnant woman dies at Charak hospital due to alleged medical negligence

Ujjain: Family members of a pregnant woman who died of alleged negligence by Charak hospital staff, protested outside the hospital on Monday. Naina Vishal, 21, was three months pregnant and admitted in the hospital to get an abortion done, after undergoing severe pain. Doctors operated her on Monday evening, but post operation, her condition deteriorated resulting in her death at night.

According to Naina’s father Jitendra Singh, the hospital demanded Rs 20000 for her treatment. Reliable sources revealed that he had also requested the hospital staff to allow him to transfer her to a private hospital, in case her condition was serious. However, doctors at Charak maintained that the patient’s condition was not serious and that she would soon be stable. Even after her death they stood firm on their ground telling relatives that Naina had died out of natural causes and they could take the body home.

But the family members created a ruckus outside hospital on Tuesday morning, and demanded Naina’s post mortem. Eventually Kotwali police staff controlled the situation and sent her body for post mortem, assuring the family members that justice would be done.