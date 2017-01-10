Ujjain: Police yet to arrest BJP leader accused of murder

Ujjain: Unhel Police are yet to arrest a BJP leader and about a dozen of his associates who on Sunday reportedly gunned down a youth following their rivalry over a mining issue.

As per information, accused Guddu Tomar, reported to be a BJP functionary and son of a policeman, along with his associates Munna Kazi, Atmaram Aanjana and 8-10 others, indulged in a verbal duel with Chander Aanjana, Ambaram Gari and others over preparing a road to extract gravel from Gambhir river.

Sources said Tomar and his associates had been into extracting gravel, mines etc in Unhel area and the other party had raised strong objection against it on Sunday at about 4 pm. Both parties took out deadly weapons and in between this Guddu Tomar allegedly opened fire on Ambaram (28), of Alot Jagir, killing him on the spot.

The incident sparked panic in the area as similar types of incidents were also reported during last one week. SDM Riju Bafna, ASP Vijay Khatri and other officials reached the spot for investigation. The postmortem was carried out here on Monday at Civil Hospital, where a panel of three doctors took X-ray of the bullet embedded in the bone of the victim.