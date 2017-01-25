Ujjain: In view of the rising incidents of theft, the police raided various suspicious areas of the city. On Sunday, a briefcase was stolen from a marriage ceremony at hotel President near Harifatak over-bridge. According to information, the incident happened in a marriage function of AK Vijayvergiya’s daughter. On being informed, Neelganga police reached the hotel and watched the CCTV footage. The police registered an FIR in this regard and started investigation. In this regard the police raided Pardi encampments near Harifatak, Chintaman area, near river Kshipra and Panwasa area.
Ujjain: Police target Pardi encampments near Harifatak
JUST ARRIVED
-
Ujjain: Police target Pardi encampments near Harifatak
-
UK PM Theresa May’s Brexit plans suffer legal jolt, needs Parliament nod
-
Ujjain Development Authority workshop on rules of lease deed
-
Ujjain: ‘Digital’ dream continues to wreak havoc on farmers
-
Pakistan conducts 1st flight test of N-capable ‘Ababeel’ missile
EDITOR’S PICK
Priyanka Gandhi is testing the waters
Credit for the Congress party’s clinching of seat-sharing deal with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh is being…
Weed out fake lawyers and upgrade justice
It is shocking in the extreme that a verification drive by the Bar Council of India (BCI) has found that…
Don’t bet on populist Budget
The 2017-18 national budget to be presented in Parliament shortly before the process of assembly elections starts in five states,…
New US doctrine a work in progress
On the face of it, unless things are not what they appear to be, Trump has done the unthinkable. He…
Trump’s ‘America first’ could work against India
If there is one message from President Donald Trump’s inauguration address from Capitol Hill on Friday, it is that the…