Ujjain: Police target Pardi encampments near Harifatak

Ujjain: In view of the rising incidents of theft, the police raided various suspicious areas of the city. On Sunday, a briefcase was stolen from a marriage ceremony at hotel President near Harifatak over-bridge. According to information, the incident happened in a marriage function of AK Vijayvergiya’s daughter. On being informed, Neelganga police reached the hotel and watched the CCTV footage. The police registered an FIR in this regard and started investigation. In this regard the police raided Pardi encampments near Harifatak, Chintaman area, near river Kshipra and Panwasa area.