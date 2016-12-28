Ujjain: Police seize three vehicles loaded with 28 calves

Ujjain: The police got a breakthrough by capturing three pickup vans loaded with 28 calves during a checking drive at Agar Road. All the three vehicles were transporting the calves to Kanvan for slaughtering.

CSP Malkeet Singh, on receiving information about animals being transported for slaughtering, launched a checking drive on Agar Road and deployed police force on Agar toll bridge. The team got success in the mission when three pickup vehicles crossed the barrier despite being stopped and after a long chase the police could block them (MP 13 GA 271, MP 09 GF 0510 and MP 09 JE 8680). At least 28 calves were loaded in them.

The police arrested Altaf, Naushad and Javed from the spot, while some of their accomplices managed to flee. The cops launched a search to arrest the rest. Chimanganj Mandi police registered an FIR against the accused under sections 4, 6 and 11D of Madhya Pradesh Gauvansh Pratishedh Adhiniyam and seized the vehicles.