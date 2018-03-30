Ujjain: Police on the lookout for ‘magic driver’ for attempted rape

Ujjain: The driver of a ‘magic’ vehicle harassed a 14-year-old girl and held her captive for nearly nine hours at knife point on Wednesday in an attempt to rape her. The frightened girl jumped off the vehicle in a semi nude state as soon as it stopped near Nagjhiri Pipe Factory around 9 pm.

The girl was a resident of Gada Pulia and had boarded the vehicle to go to her coaching class at Muni Nagar at 11.30 am. On seeing the girl alone after other people sitting in the vehicle had gotten off, the driver took advantage of the situation and started harassing the girl. When the girl tried to raise an alarm, the driver threatened to kill her.

The driver of the magic (MP 13 TA 0392) ran away after realizing that the people had seen the girl jump off the vehicle in semi nude state. On being alerted, ‘Dial 100’ reached the spot along with female police officers and took the girl to Nagjhiri police station after giving her clothes.

With the vehicle registration number given by the girl, the police was able to locate the magic vehicle but could not get hold of the driver. The girl also informed the police that the driver was a resident of Gada Pulia region, so the police even went to the that area on Thursday to get a clue about the driver. A case of sexual harassment and kidnapping has been registered against the unknown magic driver under section 354 A and 365 of IPC. The driver has also been booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence) Act.