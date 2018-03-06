Ujjain: Police on alert as CBSE class 10 exam begins today

Ujjain: At a time when Malwa-Nimar region will be engaged in the Rangpanchmi festivities, students of class 10 of CBSE board will be writing their board examination.

Rangpanchmi is celebrated with enthusiasm in Malwa and Nimar region. Colour and gulaal are thrown even on passersby by hordes of people participating in the festivities. Many groups of youth go around the city throwing colour and gulaal at everyone. In this condition, thousands of 10 class students will be heading for their respective exam centres.

Those who set the examination time table were not aware of this local festival and the scale on which it is celebrated. None of the students, teachers or schools informed higher authorities about the examination being held on a festival.

When Free Press informed ADGP V Madhukumar about this situation, he ordered SP Sachin Atulkar to be on alert on Tuesday. He also ordered police men to be extra cautious. ADGP also informed that he has received several complaints that prior to examination, students pass through excessive frisking which upsets them. He said that there was no need of cutting the sacred threads or hair bands or removal of shoes and socks. Students should be given a positive environment so that they can write their examination with a free mind, he added.