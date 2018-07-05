Ujjain: Police officers given training in Juvenile Justice Act 2015

Ujjain: Kripa Welfare Society organised a day long training programme under the Bhavishya Pariyojana,for police officers on ‘Juvenile Justice Act 2015,’ at the police control room, in Ujjain, on Wednesday.

Director Child Line Archana Sahaya conducted the training session in which gave informtion about various organisations working for child welfare and rules of the act elaborately. ASP Neeraj Pandey, who presided over the meeting, said the police should incorporate soft skills in counselling and also try to create a friendly environment for children.

Child welfare officers from police stations, Avdhesh Singh from the Special Juvenile police wing and city’s child line team were present.Father Jose greeted the members and Gopal Gupta proposed a vote of thanks.