Ujjain: Police get breakthrough in Rs 55,000 loot on Dewas Road

Ujjain: A tea merchant was looted on Dewas Road Tuesday last week by four miscreants after manhandling. On the basis of suspicion, the police arrested driver of the trader and during interrogation by Narwar police, he admitted his involvement in the incident.

As per information Maniklal Gangwal (66) of Kotwali Road was looted by four miscreants on Dewas Road while he was returning from Dewas after collecting money from customers. Rs 55,000 cash was looted in this incident from the businessman. Gangwal expressed his doubt on his driver Kishore Yadav of Rudaheda.

Police arrested four of Yadav’s accomplices Amar Solanki, Ramprasad Solanki, Sunil Solanki and Dara Solanki, recovering Rs 50, 000 from them. Two motorcycles, mobiles phones, etc, which were used in committing the crime, were also seized from the accused.