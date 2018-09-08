Ujjain: Police control tense situation in Khajoorwali Masjid area

An untoward incident was averted when tension erupted between two people of two sects over issue of placing the idol of lord Ganesha for which bhumi poojan was being held at Khajoorwali Masjid area on Friday. According the Jiwajiganj police a ‘yagya’ and bhumi poojan were being carried out in the area meanwhile some people began to gather near the mosque and created a ruckus. Some persons then attacked on the residence of Sunil Dharm, a representative of MP Chintamani Malviya. On being tipped off heavy police force was deployed in the area. The police assured that situation is under control, and members of both the communities are being persuaded to maintain peace and harmony.