Ujjain: Petrol pumps strike called off following agreement with govt

Ujjain: The planned strike of petrol pumps owners, against the government decision of daily revision of fuel prices at midnight has been called off, after associations of petrol pump owners reached an agreement with the Government.

Earlier, the Government planned to revise fuel prices every midnight. As per the new orders, the prices will be now be changed at 6 in the morning every day. Earlier in the day, before the latest announcements were made, 200 members of Ujjain Petroleum Dealers Association conducted a meeting to discuss the proposed strike and agreed to observe it from midnight Friday to Saturday.

District president Gopal Maheshwari, State president Ajay Singh, All India Working Committee president Ravi Lohiya, Sanjay Bhargava and Goldie Sahani were present at the meeting.