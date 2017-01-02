Ujjain: People throng city temples on New Year

Ujjain: On the first day of 2017, people thronged the temples to begin the year on an auspicious note. All temples of the city remained crowded throughout Sunday.

Devotees reached famous Mahakal Temple from different part of the country. Huge queues were seen at the temple as around 1 50, 000 people came to have a glimpse of Lord Mahakal during the weekend. The lodges and hotels around the temple were almost full. Weekend doubled the fun and enjoyment of the devotees and city dwellers on the occasion of New Year. Mahakal Temple was beautifully decorated with flowers.

As per information, 3,000 people attended Sunday’s Bhasmaarti of Lord Mahakal early in the morning. Devotees in large numbers came on the year-ending festivities from Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Collector Sanket Bhondve and administrator in-charge Awadhesh Sharma had taken stock of management of the temple on Saturday, issuing necessary directions to the officials at the temple. On account of New Year and weekend, the local administration was on the alert to maintain law and order in the city.

Mangalnath, Chintaman Ganesh Temple, Kaalbhairav Temple, Garhkalika Temple, Chamunda Mata Temple and other temples of the city also remained crowded on the first day of the New Year. Chhappan Bhog was also offered in Mahakaleshwer Temple, Chamunda Mata Temple, Mangalnath Temple and many other temples of the city. Chintaman Ganesh Temple and Chamunda Mata Temple were also decorated beautifully while in Sai Mandir at Alakhadham Colony an Abhishek was performed by the devotees with milk.