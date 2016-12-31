Ujjain: People, municipal staff need to pull up their socks

It is not just a section of municipal staff of Ujjain that is to be blamed for not being serious about cleanliness on a regular basis, even people should make a conscious effort not to throw garbage just about anywhere. MANASVINI VYAS gets mixed reactions from Ujjain residents.

“There is no cleanliness in and around this complex. The garbage is piled around most of the time. The condition here is a mess.”

Amit Kalawat, 35, Businessman, City

“Sweepers are very irresponsible as they throw waste on roads after cleaning the drains. I think public also needs to become a bit more aware and try to cooperate. People who eat pan masala spit it anywhere without thinking about the area and the people around. Some people really need to mend their ways.”

Chidrup Garg, 27, Businessman, Laxmi Nagar

“I think public is at fault. They do not try keeping the city clean. People throw waste on streets, making them unclean. Dirty rain water collects on roads and there is no proper cleaning near and in Mahakal Mandir.”

Yogesh Chalisa, 19, Student, Gudri

“There are no proper drains in our locality. The situation is the same even after many complaints. The corporator representing our area should pay more heed to our problems.”

Amrit Verma, 50, Businessman, Behrugad Road

“Sweepers have not been coming for around 10 days now. I believe the drains should be cleaned once a week at least. Also there is no helpline number to lodge a complaint against sweepers who are irregular.”

Ajeet Jain, 32, Businessman, L P Bhargava Nagar

“The drains are not cleaned on time and the garbage is littered around on the road. However, the same has been brought under check after we made a complaint.”

Hari Singh Pandya, 48, Businessman, Najar Ali Marg