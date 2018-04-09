Ujjain: Peaceful and optional Bandh tomorrow

Ujjain: Samanta Andolan Sangharsh Samiti (SASS) held a press conference on Sunday to share aim of voluntary Ujjain Bandh scheduled for Tuesday. SASS convener Yashwant Agnihotri said that the Bandh is being organised in support of Supreme Court’s decision. He said that no rally will be taken out and shopkeepers will not be forced to down shutters.

He said that Supreme Court had only ordered that cases under the Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Act should be dealt with under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and had not amended the act. Agnihotri said that the Prevention of Atrocities Act did not follow the CrPC and arrested the accused immediately. The Supreme Court ordered that the CrPC should be followed and a person should be arrested only if found guilty. However, a few anti-national elements presented these orders wrongly to the people thus leading to chaos and unrest in the country, he added.

Agnihotri said that they have sought support for Tuesday’s Bharat Bandh through social media. He said that SASS does not support violence, nuisance and chaos and has called for a peaceful Bandh. The organization has appealed to the businessmen and common people to support bandh till 1 pm. This is completely optional. He said that SASS has received support from businessmen, student unions, public transportation and common man.

On being asked whether it was a counter reaction to the Bharat Bandh of April 2, Agnihotri said that it was not a counter reaction but an attempt to put forward thinking of general category. It is a way to show that general people support Supreme Court’s order. He also said that pleas and demands of general category often get suppressed. Bharat Sharma, Shivsingh Parihar and other members of SASS were also present in the press conference.