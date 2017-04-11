Ujjain: Patwaris go on indefinite strike over salary revision, promotion

Ujjain: Patwari’s across the state held an indefinite strike from Monday, seeking to fulfil their demands. The patwaris have been demanding salary revisions and promotions to name a few. In this context, they staged a dharna at tehsil offices.

The secretary of Madhya Pradesh Patwari Mahasangh Roop Prajapati tehsil unit said a district level dharna would be staged today so that their pending demands would be met. He further said the Dharna and strike would continue until their demands were met by the government. Reliable sources said, farmers would be mostly affected by the strike as the Khasra, field measurement and mutation could not be done without a Patwari’s presence.