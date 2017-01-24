Ujjain: Patwari booked for suspected land fraud; absconding

Ujjain: Police booked a patwari suspected of fraudulently selling a prime land on Indore Road by forging documents. Nanakheda police filed an FIR against the accused patwari Shantilal Jaiswal for selling 10, 000 square feet land at Goyala Khurd on Indore Road to Lakhan, resident of Indore, Gourav Nayak, resident of Ujjain, and three others.

According to police, the land actually belongs to Mangla Gadkari, who lives with her family in Sethi Nagar. However, the land was fraudulently transferred to Ashish Gadkari by forging documents at the revenue department and one month after that the land was sold to the group. Police claimed that the person Ashish Gadkari does not exist in actual and was created by the patwari to change ownership of the land. Police are looking for the patwari who is reportedly absconding following the filing of FIR.