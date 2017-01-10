Ujjain: Pattal-dona factory catches fire; goods worth lakhs gutted

Ujjain: Materials worth anything between Rs 5 lakh and 10 lakh were gutted when a pattal-dona factory caught fire at Agar Road industrial area, here on the wee hours of Monday.

More than 12 water lorries of Ujjain Municipal Corporation along with two dozen firemen were deployed at the spot, which took about three hours to extinguish the fire. The factory is reported to be owned by Javed Khan, who reached the spot at about 9 am. Eye witnesses said no major activity was seen in the factory since it was a holiday on Sunday. But, huge fumes of fire were seen emerging out of the establishment at about 5 am on Monday, which created some chaos and panic in the vicinity. A couple of walls of the factory were broken with the help of JCB machines so that the materials stored there could be saved. Sources said short circuit might be the reason behind the fire, though further enquiry is being conducted by Chimanganj Mandi police.