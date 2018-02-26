Ujjain: Park with gym, acupressure track and play zone inaugurated

Ujjain: A park with an open gym, acupressure track and kids’ play zone developed by Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) near ISKCON temple was inaugurated by energy minister Paras Jain on Sunday.

The park has been developed on 7,800 square metres. Visitors can enjoy facilities like aerobics, nursery of medicinal plants and yoga. People can exercise on bicycles and other gym equipments. During inauguration, it was informed that all machines had specific systems. People may use all machines for free. Kids can also enjoy different kinds of slides. A Nakshtra Vatika too has been set-up in the park.

Central Simhastha Fair Organising Committee chairman Makhan Singh, UDA chairman Jagadish Agrawal, Iqbal Singh Gandhi, Sonu Gehlot, CEO UDA Abhishek Dube, UDA officials and citizens were present during the inauguration. In the end guests were gifted saplings of ‘Tulsi’.