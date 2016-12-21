Ujjain: The main road to Maxi Road under ward-40 (Panwasa) will now be named after Jagishwardas Tyagi Maharaj. A nomenclature stone, prepared by Ujjain Municipal Corporation as per the resolution of its Council, was dedicated to the public during a programme held on Tuesday. Those present included Chandramadas Maharaj of Gufa Mandir, Lal Ghati (Bhopal), Central Simhastha Fair Organising Committee chairman Makhan Singh Chauhan, mayor Meena Jonwal, municipal speaker Sonu Gehlot and BJP president Iqbal Singh Gandhi. The guests also garlanded the statue of Jagishwardas Tyagi Maharaj.
Ujjain: Panwasa Road to be named after Tyagi Maharaj
Tagged with: Jagishwardas Tyagi Maharaj main road Maxi Road now be named Ujjain Municipal Corporation
