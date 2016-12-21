Ujjain: Panwasa Road to be named after Tyagi Maharaj

Ujjain: The main road to Maxi Road under ward-40 (Panwasa) will now be named after Jagishwardas Tyagi Maharaj. A nomenclature stone, prepared by Ujjain Municipal Corporation as per the resolution of its Council, was dedicated to the public during a programme held on Tuesday. Those present included Chandramadas Maharaj of Gufa Mandir, Lal Ghati (Bhopal), Central Simhastha Fair Organising Committee chairman Makhan Singh Chauhan, mayor Meena Jonwal, municipal speaker Sonu Gehlot and BJP president Iqbal Singh Gandhi. The guests also garlanded the statue of Jagishwardas Tyagi Maharaj.