Ujjain: Panwasa molestation, 11 booked for violence

Ujjain: Some persons turned violent at a country liquor shop, Panwasa on Saturday following an incident of molestation by a drunkard. TI Arvind Tomar of Chimanganj Mandi police station said an FIR had been lodged against Ajeet Singh Sengar, Pappu Mistry, Raju, Lakshmi Bai, Sangeeta Bai and seven others under Section 341 and 149 of Indian Penal Code for damaging the shop and creating violence in the area. Police have already lodged an FIR against accused of molestation, Lakhan Rathore son of Ambaram Rathore of village Karedi near Panswasa.