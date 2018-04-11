Ujjain: Panchkroshi Yatra officially begins today

Ujjain: The Panchkroshi Yatra will officially begin today. Devotees will begin the journey from Nagchandreshwar Mahadev Temple and cover a distance of 118 km on foot. The administration has made several arrangements for the convenience of the devotees.

Some people have already begun their journey and started reaching the encampments. As per the instructions of the collector Sanket Bhondve, the administration has already made all the arrangements at encampment points. Enquiry centers, medicine distribution centers, control rooms, lost and found centers and fair price shops have been set up in several places.

In addition, fire brigades and ambulances have also been deployed for emergency. Arrangements of shower for devotees to bathe, cold drinking water by PHED , buttermilk, lassi, shrikhand and other cold drinks have been arranged by the Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Milk Union.

Some devotees said the arrangements made by the administration have been improving with every year. They informed that all necessary items like food, cold drinking water, medicines, beds and even grocery items were made available. Medical centers set up by the health department have ORS, paracetamol, B-complex and medicines for asthma, head ache, stomach pain and other seasonal illnesses.

These medicines are being given free of cost. A free Ayurvedic medicine distribution center has also been set up at the Karohan encampment. At the fair price shops too, grocery items are available at reasonable prices. Due to this, many aged devotees are able to complete the journey without having to carry heavy bags of grocery items required daily.