Ujjain: Over exploitation has led to environmental crisis says Dr Amita Patki

Ujjain: Prof Dr Amita Patki of Nagpur presented a lecture highlighting the scientific basis of Indian environmental protection, on the third day of the lecture series organised by Dr Hedgewar Janm Shatabdi Smriti Seva Nyas, in the memory of Dr Hedgewar at Madhav Seva Nyas.

Addressing the audience, key note speaker Dr Patki said “Our environment and culture are eroding as people have been adapting Western culture. We had a rich environmental heritage but after emulating foreign culture coupled with our arbitrary nature, we are now suffering. Humans have started to consider themselves as superpowers, but instead of protecting nature, they have started exploiting it so much, that we are now facing an environmental crisis”.

She also pointed out that people were destroying the earth in the name of development. “We are releasing far more amounts of carbon dioxide than a tree could absorb and hence there is imbalance in nature”, she added.

Dr Patki also called the government tree plantation schemes a scam, and said if the decided number of trees were actually planted, there would be greenery everywhere. She also asked people to save the seeds of the vegetables and fruits and plant them in rainy season.

