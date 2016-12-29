Ujjain: Over 4,000 beneficiaries handed over sanction letters

Ujjain: Most of the 4,400 beneficiaries of the district under ‘Pradhan Mantri Gramin Aawaas Yojana’ were given sanction letters along with training during a ‘simple’ programme organised on the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy premises, here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the people’s representatives said that a sum of Rs 1.20 lakh would be directly deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in three instalments. Besides, Rs 12, 000 and Rs 18, 000 would also be given to the beneficiaries for the construction of toilet and in the form of labour, respectively. They, however, cautioned them not to ‘oblige’ the middlemen in any way and they should inform them if anybody tried to create problems for them.

Such advice was given by energy minister Paras Jain, MP Chintamani Malviya, MLAs Mohan Yadav, Bahadur Singh Chauhan and Anil Firoziya. Informing about the salient features of the Yojana, Zilla Panchayat CEO Ruchika Chauhan said a target to construct ‘pucca’ house for all till 2022 had been fixed. In the district, 4,400 houses would be constructed under the first phase. The size of a house will be 267 sq ft, in which toilet and comfortable kitchen will be prepared by the beneficiary.