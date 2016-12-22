Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ExpertSpeakOnDemonetisation
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#ViratKohli
#RahulGandhi
Home / Ujjain / Ujjain: Over 200 to participate in Maths Day event

Ujjain: Over 200 to participate in Maths Day event

— By FPJ Bureau | Dec 22, 2016 07:12 am
FOLLOW US:

Ujjain: Many programmes well be organised at Ujjain Centre of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi Vishwa Vidyalaya, Bhopal on the National Mathematics Day on Thursday at Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Rishi Nagar. More than 200 teachers, students, professors and principals will take part in the programme. Participants will present their posters, charts and mathematics models on this occasion. This information was provided by centre head VK Gupta. FPNS

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK