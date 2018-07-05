Ujjain: Over 1500 saplings planted by UMC

Ujjain: Over 1500 sapling were planted on Wednesday by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) at Kapila Goushalala (cowshed) premises in memory ancestors. The sapling plantation programme was organised on the call of mayor Meena Jonwal.

On this occasion collector Manish Singh, mayor-in-counsel members and corporators and UMC staff members were present. Social organisations like Lions club, Shubh Sandesh SamajikKlyanSamiti, Swadeshi JagaranManch, PahalEkSacchaPrayas and many other organisations took part.

Addressing the programme the mayor expressed her delight over the tremendous response by city dwellers and social organisations. She also appealed the social organisations to give their contributions for the UMC run KapilaGoushala. The Mayor also expressed her satisfaction over the presence of the invitees and social workers, who participated in the plantation programme.

Grand tree plantation programme to be done on July 13

A meeting of Madhya Pradesh Jan AbhiyanParishad was organised in Simhastha fair authority office on Wednesday. In the meeting, Parishad’sstate vice-president Pradeep Pandey, energy minister Paras Jain, Ishwar Singh Patel, Yogendra Kaushik, Rajeev Pahwa, Vishal Rajauria, Ashok Deora and representatives from all 54 wards were present.

It was informed in the meeting that a big tree plantation program will be organized in Ujjain on the occasion of Hariyali Amavasya on 13th July. The meeting was discussed by guests and members and afterward its work plan was made. It was reported that 10 thousand saplings will be planted in the entire city under plantation.

Plants will be delivered to all the wards through e-rickshaw. In this members of the voluntary committee will also be added. In the meeting divisional coordinator of Jan AbhiyanParishadShiv Prasad Malaviya highlighted the role played by the Parishad.