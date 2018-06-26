Ujjain: Outsourced electricity workers intensify protest

Ujjain: The indefinite strike launched by Madhya Pradesh Electricity Outsourced Workers Association continued on the second day. On Monday, striking workers held a funeral procession of contractor Deccan, Balaji Security Service, Ratan Emporium, BVG, Prime One, Third Eye and other outsourced companies with contractors at Tower Chowk.

A huge number of male and female workers participated in the protest. Provincial co-ordinator Manoj Bhargava and district vice-president Rahul Malviya said new activities will be incorporatedevery day to attract the attention of the administration and if no solution was reached, then the workers would go on fast and organise strong protests. The district union informed about the protest activities of June24 to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister and Energy Minister via Fax.

More than 30 outsourced workers who have been working for almost 15 years were terminated without prior information in Shajapur. The union also requested the executive director, Ujjain, to rehabilitate these workers. State president Ravi Parmar, vice-president Dinesh Patidar and other members were present during protest.